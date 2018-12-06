EVERY Premier League club’s best foreign player... ever!

The stylish Dennis Bergkamp might be the romantic’s choice, but while the Dutchman was England’s finest player in 1997/98, Henry could claim to hold that title for at least five seasons.

After arriving in north London from Monaco in 1999, Henry went on to score 226 goals for Arsenal over the next seven years, becoming the Gunners' all-time top scorer in the process. The Frenchman won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups under Arsene Wenger, and also helped Arsenal reach the Champions League Final in 2006.