28 future Premier League managers... when they were young

These days there's an entire 'news' industry devoted to digging into the ancient social media blatherings of half-entities in order to unearth misguided statements from their past. But things used to be much simpler. Let us return to a time when the worst we could expect was an embarrassing photograph your mum kept framed on the wall.

So behold a gallery of youthful mugs who went on to become famous football managers, thinking they'd left their fashion crimes and bad haircuts well behind them (no such luck, Jurgen). We might even find a surprisingly attractive Mike Phelan...