The player most likely to leave EVERY Premier League club in the January transfer window

The January transfer window offers managers up and down the country a chance to replenish their squads ahead of the second half of the season. All 20 Premier League bosses will be scouring the market for potential bargains in the coming weeks, but they must also decide if any members of their current group should be moved on.

We've decided to help them out by nominating one player from each top-flight side who, for one reason or another, looks set to seek pastures new this month.