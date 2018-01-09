The player most likely to leave EVERY Premier League club in the January transfer window
By Greg Lea
The January transfer window offers managers up and down the country a chance to replenish their squads ahead of the second half of the season. All 20 Premier League bosses will be scouring the market for potential bargains in the coming weeks, but they must also decide if any members of their current group should be moved on.
We've decided to help them out by nominating one player from each top-flight side who, for one reason or another, looks set to seek pastures new this month.
Arsenal: Theo Walcott
Big things were expected of Walcott when, at tender age of 17, he was surprisingly named in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s England squad for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Over a decade later, things haven’t gone exactly to plan.
The forward’s had his moments, scoring more than 100 goals for Arsenal, but he’s no more than a bit-part player at the Emirates Stadium these days. Walcott hasn’t even started a Premier League game so far this term, but at 28 he still has something to offer the right club.
Who’s interested? Southampton, Bournemouth, Newcastle, West Ham
Bournemouth: Harry Arter
After starting the season as a regular in Eddie Howe’s starting XI, Arter has found himself in and out of the Cherries’ midfield over recent weeks.
The resurgence of Dan Gosling - who popped up with a couple of goals in December - is the primary reason behind Arter’s struggles for game time. Lewis Cook is also a lot more involved this term, which could prompt the former Woking man – Arter was signed by Bournemouth for just £4,000 in 2010 – to push for a move away.
Who’s interested? West Ham
Brighton: Sam Baldock
A key member of Chris Hughton’s promotion-winning side last term, Baldock was ruled out of the early part of the campaign with a calf injury and has failed to force his way into Brighton’s Premier League line-up since returning to full fitness.
The striker did feature in the FA Cup victory over rivals Crystal Palace on Monday night, but he still finds himself behind Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed in the top-flight pecking order. With Hughton reportedly keen to add another centre-forward to the ranks this month, Baldock would be advised to seek a fresh start elsewhere.
Who’s interested? Cardiff
Burnley: Dean Marney
Turf Moor cult hero Marney’s long-awaited return to Burnley’s squad on Boxing Day was greeted with rapturous applause from the travelling fans at Old Trafford.
The 33-year-old made the bench for Sean Dyche’s side after 11 months sidelined through injury, but his return is likely to be short-lived. Burnley have been the league’s surprise package this season, and although sentiment calls for it, there appears to be no space in Clarets’ midfield for Marney. At his age, regular football in the Championship would be preferable to sitting on a Premier League bench.
Who’s interested? No one as yet, but he’d make a handy Championship addition
Chelsea: Michy Batshuayi
Batshuayi has scored seven goals so far this season but only two in the Premier League. Mind you, he's only started twice - the home opener against Burnley and the derby at Crystal Palace. The writing appears to be on the wall for the Belgium international, who couldn't even get a starting berth when Alvaro Morata missed the December trip to Huddersfield.
‘Batsman’ has already voiced frustrations at his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge, and with a World Cup around the corner the youngster will want to ensure his ticket to Russia with Belgium. A January loan move could be perfect for all parties.
Who’s interested? Sevilla, Monaco, Newcastle
Crystal Palace: Lee Chung-yong
Lee has been at Crystal Palace for almost three years now, but he’s featured in just 33 Premier League games during that time – and his sole start this season was notable only for a disastrous backpass that gifted Burnley a winning goal and cost Frank de Boer his job. Worryingly for the South Korean, he’s barely been seen since.
Turning 30 in summer, Lee desperately needs a change of scene, particularly as there’s a World Cup on the horizon and his place in the squad is far from guaranteed. A move back home could do the wide man the world of good.
Who’s interested? Gangwon
Everton: Oumar Niasse
Poor Niasse hasn't caught a break at Goodison Park since signing from Lokomotiv Moscow this time two years ago. He was immediately bombed out by Ronald Koeman and made to train with the Toffees' kids, but rescued Everton with two goals off the bench against Bournemouth in September, before netting three more in his next five Premier League games.
Nevertheless, the Merseysiders seem keen to move him on this month, with Cenk Tosun signed to replace him and several other English sides said to be interested in the Senegalese outcast. Everton will hope to recoup the majority of the £13.5m they spent on Niasse in the first place.
Who’s interested? Brighton, Crystal Palace, West Brom
Huddersfield: Joe Lolley
Frankly, there was debate last year as to whether winger Lolley – signed from non-league outfit Kidderminster in 2014 – was a Championship-calibre player, let alone top tier. Used sparingly by David Wagner this season, he made his first Premier League start in the 3-0 loss to Leicester but was substituted before the hour mark.
If Huddersfield strengthen this month, the 25-year-old Lolley can probably pop off to a level below this, where he has more chance of showing his attacking flair.
Who’s interested? Barnsley, Sheffield United, Sunderland
Leicester: Islam Slimani
Although he’s regularly been labelled a flop after his club-record move to Leicester from Sporting in summer 2016, Slimani has a decent scoring record at the King Power Stadium. In 16 starts last season, the Algerian hit eight goals, and he’s notched five in six this time around.
The towering striker certainly has something to offer, then, but Claude Puel has plenty of other options up top and would presumably be happy to sell him for the right price. Besiktas, who can offer Slimani a return to Champions League football, are rumoured suitors after selling Cenk Tosun to Everton.
Who’s interested? Besiktas, Newcastle, Watford
Liverpool: Daniel Sturridge
All eyes have been on Philippe Coutinho after his recent switch to Barcelona, but the Brazilian might not be the only star to exit Anfield this month. Sturridge has struggled at Liverpool ever since the departure of Luis Suarez to Barcelona in 2014, having failed to hit double figures for Premier League goals in each of the past three seasons.
Injuries haven’t helped, but the Midlander has been fit for most of this term and still struggled to get a look-in. Now 28, Sturridge needs to get back to playing week in, week out – especially if he fancies a World Cup summer.
Who’s interested? Everton, Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham
Manchester City: Oleksandr Zinchenko
A recent injury to Gabriel Jesus has altered Manchester City’s January transfer plans, with Alexis Sanchez increasingly likely to end the month at the Etihad Stadium rather than the Emirates.
Pep Guardiola’s squad remains thin in some areas, which is why Eliaquim Mangala and Yaya Toure – who have both been linked with other clubs – will probably stick around until the end of the campaign. Zinchenko is much younger than that pair, though, and would no doubt welcome some regular action out on loan.
Who’s interested? Napoli
Manchester United: Marouane Fellaini
Fellaini’s absence from Manchester United’s squad in recent weeks has been a welcome relief for his countless critics. The opinion-splitting Belgian’s continual inclusion by Jose Mourinho over the past season-and-a-half has been heavily questioned, but a recurring knee problem has sidelined him since late November and given his manager food for thought elsewhere.
Speculation about Fellaini's future remains rife: he’s set to leave on a free in the summer, so Manchester United may choose to cash in this month.
Who’s interested? Besiktas, PSG, West Ham
Newcastle: Aleksandar Mitrovic
Newcastle fans had hoped the takeover of their club would be complete by now, but Mike Ashley remains at the helm and Rafael Benitez is therefore unlikely to receive any funds for transfers. If the Spaniard wants to spend this month, then, he’ll need to generate the cash from player sales.
Among the favourites for the chop is striker Mitrovic, who finds himself behind both Joselu and Dwight Gayle in the pecking order at St James’ Park. The Serbian has started only one game this season, and his departure would free up funds to bring in a forward Benitez deems more suitable for his side.
Who’s interested? Bordeaux, Anderlecht, Brighton, Southampton
Southampton: Shane Long
In October, Long said he “couldn’t buy a goal" after a barren streak of goalscoring synonymous with his surname, but he finally ended a run of 1320 minutes without a strike when he found the net against Crystal Palace earlier this month.
That’s unlikely to be enough to secure his future at St Mary’s however; the Irishman is now 30 years old and is clearly not a long-term solution at Southampton. He’ll probably have to step back down to the Championship to rediscover his scoring touch.
Who’s interested? Newcastle, Leeds
Stoke: Glen Johnson
No longer part of plans at Stoke – and unlikely to be looked at as a potential saviour by whoever replaces Mark Hughes – former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Johnson looks likely to leave the bet365 Stadium this month. Reports suggest parties are in negotiation to settle his contract before it expires at the season's end.
With over 350 Premier League appearances to his name, the 33-year-old's experience is supposedly interesting a number of clubs – most specifically, Alan Pardew's West Brom.
Who’s interested? West Brom
Swansea: Ki Sung-yueng
With Swansea locked in another battle against relegation, it would be a surprise if they allowed any of their players to depart during the mid-season window. Ki could be the most likely to seek pastures new, though; the South Korea international hasn’t featured for his club since mid-December and is out of contract in the summer.
Linked with a move to West Ham, central midfielder Ki could be an astute acquisition for any number of mid-table Premier League outfits.
Who’s interested? West Ham
Tottenham: Vincent Janssen
Hopes were high for Janssen at White Hart Lane last season, but the Dutchman struggled to score goals from open play whenever he was handed an opportunity in Harry Kane’s absence.
It was therefore no surprise to see him loaned out to Fenerbahce before the start of this season, but a return of three goals in 13 games could see the Turkish outfit send him back to north London this month. Spurs may welcome that if they can find a permanent home for Janssen, who is reportedly interesting Napoli.
Who’s interested? Fenerbahce, Napoli
Watford: Isaac Success
Things got a bit feisty for Watford’s one-time record signing in October last year, when the Nigeria international was arrested for a bust-up with four escorts at his hotel.
Unfortunately, on-field events have done nothing to deflect attention away from that misstep: Success has struggled to live up to his name at Vicarage Road, manging just one goal in his debut season and fairing even worse this time around, with the forward still awaiting his first appearance of the campaign. A return to Spain could be imminent.
Who’s interested? Real Valladolid
West Brom: Jonny Evans
Evans was the subject of a surprise bid from Manchester City during the summer, but the Premier League leaders aren't the only ones who'll be battling for his services this month – Arsenal are thought to be keen and could trump City with the lure of first-team football.
New West Brom boss Alan Pardew ultimately failed to convince Evans to sign a new contract at The Hawthorns. An offer in excess of £30m would be too good to turn down, and the money could be invested elsewhere – preferably up front, with the Baggies struggling for goals.
Who’s interested? Arsenal, Manchester City
West Ham: Diafra Sakho
Sakho pulled off one of deadline day’s most memorable stunts last summer by travelling to France without West Ham's permission, in an attempt to force through a move to Rennes.
After being denied his move at the last minute, the Senegalese striker hasn’t exactly hidden his desire to depart east London in the next few weeks. “I still want to leave. I always say it. I don't hide it.” That clear, Moyesy?
Who’s interested? Rennes, Swansea
