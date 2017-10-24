Ranked! The top 20 matchday experiences at English league stadiums

In five words or less: Modern and atmospheric

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Combines the best features of a Premier League football ground – modernised in the last 20 years to bring the facilities up to a good level, but the stadium still retains its own identity. The atmosphere can be electric on a good day: when the "boing boing" chant gets going, the home fans are literally bouncing. Away fans are well placed behind the goal, with good views, and the stadium is also handily located near the M5. More often than not, it's an enjoyable away day at a stadium that epitomises what English football is all about.

Worst feature: Sometimes the gate next to the away end is shut after the game, forcing visiting fans to make a long detour if they want to head in the direction of the motorway

Quirk factor: 2/5