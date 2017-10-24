Ranked! The top 20 matchday experiences at English league stadiums
By Greg Lea
20. Bournemouth (Dean Court)
In five words or less: Something different for Premier League
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Murals in the corners of the stadium depicting great moments in the club’s recent history
Worst feature: Small for a Premier League ground
Quirk factor: 3/5
19. Leeds (Elland Road)
In five words or less: Big, if not pretty
Most recent visit: 2013/14
Best feature: The scale of the place, and the atmosphere when full
Worst feature: Only one stand is anything close to modern
Quirk factor: 2/5
18. Watford (Vicarage Road)
In five words or less: Premier League ground with character
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Rickety main stand finally replaced with something better
Worst feature: Parking is severely limited
Quirk factor: 3/5
17. Everton (Goodison Park)
In five words or less: Famous ground on last legs
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: The aura of an old-school football ground
Worst feature: Outdated facilities, poor view from away section
Quirk factor: 3/5
16. Brighton (Amex Stadium)
In five words or less: Home to be proud of
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: A stunning improvement on the Goldstone and the Withdean
Worst feature: A long way out of Brighton
Quirk factor: 2/5
15. Fulham (Craven Cottage)
In five words or less: Quainter than quaint
Most recent visit: 2011/12
Best feature: Perfect for tourists keen to sample an old-fashioned English ground - it’s even got Ye Olde Cottage
Worst feature: Perhaps too touristy - lacks the vociferous atmosphere of some other stadiums
Quirk factor: 5/5
14. Middlesbrough (Riverside Stadium)
In five words or less: Comes with free transporter bridge
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Pigbag before kick-off
Worst feature: Very similar design to Derby
Quirk factor: 1/5
13. Norwich (Carrow Road)
In five words or less: Cuts the mustard
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Impressive attendances, even when the team have been struggling
Worst feature: Not enough people running on and hurling season tickets at managers these days – that’s always fun
Quirk factor: 1/5
12. Manchester City (Etihad Stadium)
In five words or less: Athletics transition can be done
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Was adapted well for football after hosting the Commonwealth Games
Worst feature: Lacks some of the character of Maine Road
Quirk factor: 3/5
11. Arsenal (Emirates Stadium)
In five words or less: English Benfica
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Padded seats, even in the away end
Worst feature: Ticket prices
Quirk factor: 2/5
10. Sunderland (Stadium of Light)
In five words or less: Like being on The Apprentice
Most recent visit: 2012/13
Best feature: Large and loud crowd when team’s doing well, and brought Prokofiev’s Dance Of The Knights to the masses long before The Apprentice launched on BBC - played deafeningly loud before kick-off
Worst feature: Away fans moved to the top tier, too far from the pitch
Quirk factor: 1/5
9. Leicester (King Power Stadium)
In five words or less: Where the magic happened
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Atmosphere can be electric
Worst feature: The actual design is basic – like Southampton but with blue seats
Quirk factor: 1/5
8. Chelsea (Stamford Bridge)
In five words or less: The Roman Colosseum
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Good atmosphere, the Liquidator pre-match
Worst feature: Tickets are expensive
Quirk factor: 2/5
7. Stoke (bet365 Stadium)
In five words or less: Hilltop fortress
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Loud. It’s topped the Premier League table for decibels in the past
Worst feature: On a hill, so there’s a serious wind chill
Quirk factor: 2/5
6. Newcastle (St James’ Park)
In five words or less: Dramatic, if vertigo-inducing
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Good atmosphere, stunning views over Newcastle from the away section in top tier
Worst feature: Distant views of the pitch from said away section – plus the gruelling climb to get there, on a par with scaling Everest
Quirk factor: 3/5
5. Manchester United (Old Trafford)
In five words or less: Biggest club ground in England
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Its sheer size and history – England’s equivalent of the Bernabeu
Worst feature: Atmosphere can be hit and miss
Quirk factor: 2/5
4. Liverpool (Anfield)
In five words or less: Temple of football
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: The Kop singing You’ll Never Walk Alone pre-match
Worst feature: Sight lines in the away end aren’t great
Quirk factor: 3/5
3. Bradford (Valley Parade)
In five words or less: Passionate home fans
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Excellent atmosphere, three nice stands
Worst feature: Poor view from the old two-tiered stand behind one goal
Quirk factor: 3/5
2. Sheffield United (Bramall Lane)
In five words or less: A true football experience
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Atmosphere, the Kop home stand, view from away end top tier
Worst feature: Away end is pretty old
Quirk factor: 2/5
1. West Brom (The Hawthorns)
In five words or less: Modern and atmospheric
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Combines the best features of a Premier League football ground – modernised in the last 20 years to bring the facilities up to a good level, but the stadium still retains its own identity. The atmosphere can be electric on a good day: when the "boing boing" chant gets going, the home fans are literally bouncing. Away fans are well placed behind the goal, with good views, and the stadium is also handily located near the M5. More often than not, it's an enjoyable away day at a stadium that epitomises what English football is all about.
Worst feature: Sometimes the gate next to the away end is shut after the game, forcing visiting fans to make a long detour if they want to head in the direction of the motorway
Quirk factor: 2/5
