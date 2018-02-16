Ranked! Which Premier League club has employed the most managers since 1992?

At the end of 2016/17, the League Managers Association revealed that the average tenure of the bosses sacked by top-flight clubs that season was just 1.3 years. The position of Premier League head coach has, in most cases, become a temporary one.

A handful of clubs have tended to preach patience, while others have developed a reputation for being ruthless. In this slideshow, we rank the 20 current Premier League outfits by the number of permanent managers they’ve employed since 1992/93.

N.B.: Managers are counted twice if they’ve had two separate spells at the same club