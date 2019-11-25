5 of Jose Mourinho’s most memorable Champions League nights

Jose Mourinho returns to the Champions League on Tuesday as his first home game in charge of Tottenham is a group game with Olympiacos.

Mourinho is well-versed to European glory nights, having won the competition twice, as well as a Europa League and a UEFA Cup.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five memorable Champions League matches for the 56-year-old.

Introducing Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho helped Porto dump out Manchester United en route to winning the 2004 Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mourinho introduced himself to the footballing world with a stunning moment as his Porto side made waves in Europe during the 2003-04 season. They were paired with Manchester United in the last 16 and took a 2-1 first-leg lead back to Old Trafford. It was heading to extra time after Paul Scholes levelled on aggregate for United in the first half, but right at the death Costinha scored for the Portuguese outfit to send them through. Mourinho’s now-famous touchline sprint made headlines and he was celebrating again a few months later when Porto beat Monaco in the final. Soon after that victory, Mourinho returned to England to take charge at Chelsea.

Barca blown away

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea knocked out mighty Barcelona in 2005 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

With the backing of Roman Abramovich, Mourinho was charged with bringing domestic and European glory to Stamford Bridge and it was not long until he delivered a famous night in 2004-05. Handed a tough meeting with Barcelona in the last 16, the Blues came into the second leg in London with a 2-1 deficit from the first leg. But a stunning opening 20 minutes swung the tie in Chelsea’s favour as Eidur Gudjohnsen, Frank Lampard and Damien Duff put them 4-2 up on aggregate. Ronaldinho’s two goals before the break wrestled it back Barcelona’s way, until John Terry’s 76th-minute strike sent Chelsea through.

An emotional return

Samuel Eto’o was the match-winner for Inter Milan as Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

It was an emotional night for Mourinho as he returned to Chelsea in 2010 for the first time since his exit two years earlier. He was the underdog again with Serie A side Inter Milan, even though he brought a 2-1 first-leg win to London to defend. However, it was a Mourinho masterclass on his former stomping ground and they booked their passage with a 1-0 win, given to them by a Samuel Eto’o late goal.

A second Champions League title

How far will Mourinho take Tottenham in the #UCL this season? 🧐— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 20, 2019

Having followed up the win at Chelsea with another slaying of Barcelona in the semi-finals, Mourinho was able to complete the fairytale at the Bernabeu, a place he would go on to call his home a couple of months later after joining Real Madrid. A goal in each half from Diego Milito against Bayern Munich gave the Italians a first European Cup success in 45 years and an historic treble. It also confirmed Mourinho as one of the elite managers in the game.

Incensing the locals in Turin

ICYMI Jose Mourinho riles Juventus as he revels in more @ManUtd last-gasp heroics in Turinhttps://t.co/nLsuLDxgw6pic.twitter.com/0l6909ygJA— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) November 8, 2018

This was a game that was more memorable for Mourinho’s actions at full-time, even though it was a fine win for Manchester United at Juventus. United’s group stage looked in trouble after falling behind to Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-half goal, but the Red Devils turned it around in the final five minutes. Juan Mata levelled and then, with one minute of normal time remaining, a Leonardo Bonucci own goal the visitors the win. It also provided Mourinho with the power to gloat as, after being abused for much of the game, he walked around the Allianz Stadium cupping his ear towards the crowd.