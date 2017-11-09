Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary

Manchester City's star-studded squad is putting on a show in the Premier League each week and now their season will be captured in a behind-the-scenes documentary.

The title favourites have linked with Amazon Prime Video for a multi-episode look at the club's inner sanctum during the 2017-18 campaign.

The series follows in the footsteps of series such as All Or Nothing, which has documented the recent NFL seasons of the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

City are eight points clear of rivals Manchester United after picking up 10 wins from their opening 11.

"We are delighted to begin this strategic relationship with Amazon, one of the world’s leading companies," City CEO Ferran Soriano said.

"Amazon Prime Video is the perfect home for a ground-breaking project that will offer a unique and authentic inside view into Manchester City's season like never before.

"This is an extremely exciting time for Manchester City and through Amazon's world-class service, we will be able to share it with football fans all over the world."

The programme is scheduled to be released in 2018.