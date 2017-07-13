Angel Di Maria's wages too high for Inter

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria would not make sense as a signing for Inter because he earns three or four times more than the club's highest-paid players, says sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Di Maria has been linked with a move to Inter throughout the transfer window, having spent the last two seasons at PSG.

But Ausilio suggested the winger, 29, is out of Inter's price range and insisted he would take a logical approach to his squad construction, with Milan Skriniar, Borja Valero and Daniele Padelli brought in so far.

Asked about Di Maria, Ausilio told Sky Italia: "Dreams are nice because they can be achieved, but my reality makes me follow other arguments.

"The team must be built with logic and you have to take the group into account.

"You cannot think of bringing those in who earn three or four times more than our best player.

"However, this does not exclude important opportunities to improve Inter. We may want to evaluate young players and top players who could find a new dimension at Inter."

Ausilio also rejected reports that Ivan Perisic will join Manchester United, while tipping Gabriel Barbosa for a loan move and called for patience in the club's pursuit of Nice defender Dalbert.