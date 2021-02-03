Antonio Rudiger slams ‘nonsense’ rumours that he was behind Frank Lampard sacking

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hit out at “nonsense” rumours suggesting he played a part in Frank Lampard’s sacking.

Lampard was dismissed by Roman Abramovich last week after overseeing a run of just two wins in eight Premier League games.

Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer was replaced in the dugout by Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed last Tuesday.

Lampard’s sacking was unpopular with many supporters, and there were suggestions that Rudiger might have been behind his exit.

The Germany international found game time hard to come by under Lampard, despite being a prominent first-team figure during his first season at the helm.

But Rudiger has slammed those who have blamed him for Lampard’s departure.

“There have been so many nonsense rumours about me since last week. I’ve never talked with the board about the situation of the coach or on any other topics," Rudiger told The Athletic .

“Frank Lampard trusted in my abilities after Christmas in a very difficult situation and I was thankful for this. It was also the main reason why I told my representatives not to look for a possible winter move anymore.

"Unfortunately, it was not meant to be for our team to turn things around for the coach. We always wanted the best for the manager and for the club.

“He took over the manager position last season when things were very complicated for all of us. But we managed to qualify for the Champions League together with him.

“He has given so many young players a chance in the first team and they are still doing an amazing job. I’m pretty sure we will see Frank Lampard back again at another club very soon.”

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Wolves in Tuchel’s first game in charge, before a 2-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday.

The Blues return to Premier League action against London rivals Tottenham on Thursday.

