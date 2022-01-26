Arsenal report: Arthur Melo deal OFF, as Mikel Arteta targets big-name midfielders

Arsenal are set to miss out on bringing Arthur Melo to the Emirates Stadium this month – but have two back-up options after the Brazilian.

Gunners director Edu is said to have been the driving force of the deal for the Juventus midfielder, which the Mirror says is on the verge of collapse, given that the Old Lady can't find a suitable replacement to sanction the deal. The Turin outfit were hoping to send the 25-year-old to north London for 18 months.

The next 48 hours are said to be crucial as to whether the player joins Arteta's team – but Arsenal have two suitable alternatives, should the transfer fall through.

Bruno Guimaraes is still high on Arsenal's agenda – despite Lyon accepting a bid from Newcastle United for the Brazilian no.8 – while Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria is an option, who is available on a free transfer in the summer.

Zakaria has been a target for Manchester United, too.

With the window set to close on Monday, Arsenal have stepped up attempts to strengthen their thin squad, with manager Arteta heading out to the United States for crunch talks with ownership group, KSE.

The Basque boss was pictured alongside owner Stan Kroenke recently, with the likely indication that the pair had discussed targets and budgets available to the north Londoners.

