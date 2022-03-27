Arsenal report: Gunners and West Ham consider bids for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal have added Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their shortlist of striker targets after Everton reportedly decided to cash in on the England international, but West Ham are also interested.

According to The Sun, the Toffees will sell Calvert-Lewin at the end of a dismal 2021/22 campaign for the Merseyside club.

Frank Lampard’s side remain at risk of relegation, sitting three points above the relegation zone in 17th place as it stands.

It hasn’t been a season to remember for Calvert-Lewin either, as he started the season by scoring three goals in three games before spending three months out with a fractured toe, and he hasn’t found the net since recovering in January.

Arsenal are interested in signing the 25-year-old, who is considered an option to bolster their forward line in the off-season.

The Gunners have also been linked with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, with Mikel Arteta short on options up front following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s January move to Barcelona and with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract in June.

West Ham could provide competition though, as the Hammers already enquired about Calvert-Lewin's availability in January before backing down due to a £60 million price tag.

The report claims that Everton will now consider lowering those demands, with Calvert-Lewin still waiting for his first goal in any competition since August.

The Toffees striker was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for March friendlies and will want to do everything possible to be in the equation leading up to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

