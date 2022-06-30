Arsenal report: The next Mesut Ozil "is going to" the Emirates Stadium, as Gunners begin transfer process

Arsenal want to sign the next Mesut Ozil – and could snare him for £25 million.

That's according to reports from Turkey, that claim that the Gunners are still busy in the transfer market, despite being linked to a host of new stars to bolster their young squad.

Mikel Arteta has tied up transfers for Gabriel Jesus up front, Fabio Vieira in midfield and Matt Turner as a backup goalkeeper, with youngster Marquinhos joining the squad, too. He would still like to sign another right-winger to ease the burden on Bukayo Saka, mind, along with a left-sided defender for cover.

(Image credit: Getty)

Now, reports in Turkey claim that teenage sensation Arda Guler is set for the Emirates Stadium – with the young attacker perhaps being a Raphinha alternative, with the Brazilian set for a move to either Chelsea or Barcelona, according to other rumours.

Local outlet Aksam (opens in new tab) say that Arsenal have "started the transfer process" and that the youngster have "is going to the best league in the world at the age of 17", having impressed in his homeland for Fenerbahce – who former Arsenal record signing Mesut Ozil joined when his contract in north London was terminated in January 2021.

Guler has struck up comparisons between himself and the legendary German playmaker, thanks to his slight build and wand of a left foot, with Ozil himself praising his teammate.

(Image credit: Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Despite playing a total of just 373 minutes for Fener last campaign, Guler notched eight goals and assists.

It may make Gooners feel old to know that the wonderkid was born in February 2005, meaning that he's younger than the club's iconic Invincible run of 49 games unbeaten. Were he to turn out for Arteta, he would become the first senior player in the club's history born after that season.

Guler is valued at around £5.4m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Gabriel Jesus has tied up a move to Arsenal at long last – but one former Manchester City star has slammed his former side, calling the transfer "a mistake".

After completing the signings of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, the Gunners don't seem content to stop spending. Tammy Abraham has been linked, with Jose Mourinho keen to keep his Roma talisman, while Lens star Cheick Doucoure has been linked and Leeds winger Raphinha rumoured.

There could still be outgoings, too. Hector Bellerin is set to depart the club he made his name for, while Kieran Tierney is a surprise Manchester City target.