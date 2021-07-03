Arsenal transfer news: Gunners closing in on Nuno Tavares and also want Sander Berge

Arsenal are edging closer to completing a deal for Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares, according to reports.

The Gunners have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old for a while now, and the move is close to being confirmed.

Tavares has flown to London, according to The Sun, and will put pen to paper in the coming days.

The youngster will sign a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, while Arsenal will pay just £7m for his signature.

Mikel Arteta was always likely to acquire a new left-back this summer. He was forced to get creative when Kieran Tierney got injured towards the end of last season, fielding Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka on the left-hand side of the defence.

Tavares will be much more comfortable filling in for Tierney, who will remain first choice next term.

Arsenal look set for a busy summer, with Ben White reportedly closing in on a transfer to north London.

And with Xhaka on his way to Roma, a new midfielder could be next on Arteta's wish list.

Arsenal finished eighth last season and failed to qualify for Europe for the first time since 1995.

That was a major blow for the club, who were regulars in the Champions League not so long ago.

Arteta is approaching his second full season at the helm, and he knows that 2021/22 will be vital for his long-term future.

Arsenal fans will be looking for signs of improvement, and the manager appears determined to make changes to his squad before the action gets under way.

According to The Sun, Sander Berge could be Arteta's next target, but the Sheffield United midfielder is also wanted by Liverpool, Lazio and Napoli.

The Norwegian does look set to leave Bramall Lane this summer, though, and Arsenal could steal a march on his other suitors by submitting an early offer.

