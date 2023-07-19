Arsenal report: Joshua Kimmich set for astonishing move, following big transfer u-turn
Arsenal have long admired Joshua Kimmich – and could now sign him for an absolute steal of a deal
Arsenal could be set to move for Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich in a bid to complete their squad.
The Gunners are currently out in the United States ahead of their fixture against the MLS All-Stars in which several new signings will be on show. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz have all joined for a combined £200 million, while Mikel Arteta has stressed that more transfers could yet be made.
Thomas Partey is linked with an exit – and now, Bayern's change of policy could allow star midfielder Joshua Kimmich to leave.
Kicker journalist Georg Holzner has revealed that the Bavarians no longer regard the previously untouchable Kimmich as unsellable anymore, with a price tag believed to be as low as £51m placed on the superstar.
Originally starting life as a right-back, the German has adapted to a midfield role following Thiago Alcantara's Allianz Arena exit. Having excelled there over the last few years, however, the serial German title winners could cut ties this summer with Kimmich – and as Spanish outlet Marca reported in May, Mikel Arteta is a fan of the star.
Kimmich could slot into midfield alongside Declan Rice, with a back three of Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel behind, in Arteta's 3-2-4-1 build-up. The other two players in the box midfield would comprise of captain Martin Odegaard and one of Emile Smith Rowe or Kai Havertz.
While Kimmich would be a canny addition to the side, however, Arsenal wouldn't be the only ones looking to add the German to their squad. Manchester City could well do a deal with Bayern on the back of selling them either Kyle Walker or Joao Cancelo. Barcelona are noted admirers and Manchester United still covert a second phase specialist in midfield.
Holzner added that offers for Kimmich's team-mate of club and country, Leon Goretzka, would also be considered.
Kimmich is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around €75m.
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window.
The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.
Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.
