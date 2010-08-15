Bance leaves Mainz for Al Ahli

The 25-year-old Burkina Faso striker joined Mainz two years ago and helped them win promotion. He played 30 matches in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 10 times.

"Aristide Bance had expressed his wish to change teams with growing intensity in the past weeks," said Mainz manager Christian Heidel.

"We regret this development but after careful thought we decided to meet his wish."

Bance passed a medical at Al Ahli on Saturday, Mainz said.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums