Berlusconi: Seedorf could play into his fifties
ROME - Italian Prime Minister and AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi predicted Clarence Seedorf would still be playing in his fifties as the Dutch midfielder was honoured at the Netherlands embassy in Rome on Thursday.
"He'll play until he's 52," Berlusconi told reporters at the ceremony. "He's a leader on and off the field and an example to all. He's a true gentlemen."
Seedorf, who turned 35 in April, was honoured by the Dutch government for nearly 20 years' service to football as well as his extensive charity work.
