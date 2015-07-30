Besiktas complete loan move for Gomez

Mario Gomez will look to reignite his career in Turkey after completing a season-long loan move from Fiorentina to Besiktas.

Gomez arrives in the Super Lig after two campaigns blighted by injuries in Serie A, Besiktas initially taking the 30-year-old on loan with the option to make the switch permanent.

The Germany international becomes the sixth new signing at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi ahead of the new campaign, following swiftly on the heels of Ricardo Quaresma from Porto, and he will be a direct replacement for Demba Ba, who has joined Shanghai Shenhua.