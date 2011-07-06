Bojinov bags Sporting switch

The 25-year-old, who has also played for Fiorentina, Juventus and Manchester City, will wear the number seven shirt for the Lisbon side.

"I asked [former Sporting player] Luis Figo for permission to wear the number seven shirt," Bojinov told Darik radio. "He's such a big player and I think it's respectful to ask him."

Midfielder Jaime Valdes will be loaned to Parma as part of the deal for Bojinov, who became Sporting's fourth new striker following the signings of Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Diego Rubio and Andre Carrillo.