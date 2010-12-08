Bologna beat Chievo with last-gasp Di Vaio goal

Bologna had one point deducted last week because of tax irregularities and another points loss could follow with the Italian football federation investigating why players have been unpaid for the past two months.

Sergio Porcedda, who bought the club in the close season, has put Bologna up for sale given the financial problems. The owner of the city's basketball team has said he wants to see the books before deciding whether to bid for the soccer side.

Di Vaio's strike, which took him joint top of the scoring charts with nine goals, sent Bologna up to 13th spot.

They took the lead through Miguel Britos shortly before halftime but Bostjan Cesar equalised early in the secod period.

The original game was postponed because of snow two weeks ago.