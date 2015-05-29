Trending

BREAKING NEWS: FIFA elections set for second round of voting

The FIFA presidential elections will go to a second round of voting after Sepp Blatter and Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein failed to gain the necessary two-thirds majority for victory.

The ballot was split 133 to 73 in Blatter's favour, but with 140 votes needed to win, delegates were asked to make their decision again.