BREAKING NEWS: FIFA elections set for second round of voting
FIFA delegates will have to choose between Sepp Blatter and Prince Ali again after the first vote failed to produce a two-thirds majority.
The FIFA presidential elections will go to a second round of voting after Sepp Blatter and Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein failed to gain the necessary two-thirds majority for victory.
The ballot was split 133 to 73 in Blatter's favour, but with 140 votes needed to win, delegates were asked to make their decision again.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.