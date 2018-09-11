Champions League favourites? Bernardeschi talks up Juventus credentials

Juventus have assembled a squad worthy of being considered Champions League favourites, according to Federico Bernardeschi.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the competition's all-time leading scorer, has boosted the Bianconeri's hopes of lifting the trophy for the first time since 1996.

Superstar forward Ronaldo was instrumental to Juve's exit in each of the previous two campaigns, scoring twice for Real Madrid in the 2017 final and then converting a controversial late penalty in last season's quarter-finals.

Massimiliano Allegri's men must first survive a tough group containing Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys if they are to deliver on Bernardeschi's confidence, but the Italy forward is adamant he and his team-mates can go all the way.

"I feel this year we have a strong, complete squad with great players," the 24-year-old told Sky Sport Italy.

"We are perhaps the favourite to win the Champions League, even if it will not be easy because it remains a very special competition and things can change at any moment.

"It will be a great challenge. We feel strong enough to do the best we can, but obviously we have to prove it on the field."

Bernardeschi has started two of Juve's three successive victories this Serie A season, scoring in the 3-2 win at Chievo on the opening weekend.