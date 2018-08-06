Chelsea defender Miazga heads to Nantes on loan

Nantes have signed United States international Matt Miazga on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Miazga spent the previous two campaigns with Vitesse, starring in 2017-18 and establishing himself as a USA regular.

The 23-year-old will now test himself in Ligue 1 with Nantes, who finished ninth last season after a tough start to 2018.

Miazga has two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, having appeared for the first team just twice since a 2016 move from New York Red Bulls.