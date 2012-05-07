Chelsea to play PSG at Yankee Stadium

PSG are managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who led Chelsea to the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010, and among the Italian's backroom staff are former Blues midfielder Claude Makelele and ex-assistant coach Paul Clement.

Brazilian Alex, who left the Londoners in January, is also likely to feature in Ancelotti's central defence during the friendly at Yankee Stadium on July 22.

It will be Chelsea's first visit to New York City since 1954, the club said on their website on Monday.

The FA Cup winners, who beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday, will also play AC Milan (July 28), Seattle Sounders (July 18) and a Major League All-Star XI (July 25) on the tour.

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at the German club's Allianz Arena on May 19.