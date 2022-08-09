Chelsea report: Blues to decide this week whether to move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea will decide this week whether to pursue a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or focus on other transfer targets, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with the Barcelona (opens in new tab) forward in recent weeks, as Thomas Tuchel seeks to bolster his attacking options before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City (opens in new tab) this summer, but Romelu Lukaku has been loaned back to Inter (opens in new tab) after his disappointing return to Stamford Bridge last season.

Timo Werner is on the verge of re-joining RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) and Callum Hudson-Odoi has been made available on loan, leaving Tuchel short of options at the top end of the pitch.

(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Aubameyang is one of the names under serious consideration by Tuchel and the Chelsea hierarchy.

The Gabon international, who worked with Tuchel during their time together at Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab), could be let go by Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have signed Robert Lewandowski to be their main centre-forward this season, so Aubameyang's game time could be limited.

Barcelona are set to decide whether to let the former Arsenal (opens in new tab) man leave, or whether to sanction Memphis Depay's departure instead.

Chelsea could help the La Liga giants to reach a decision were they to make it clear that they are ready and waiting to do a deal for Aubameyang.

However, the 33-year-old has long aspired to play in La Liga and may dig in his heels in a bid to stay at Barcelona after just half a season at the club.

Xavi Hernandez is said to want to keep hold of Aubameyang after he made a positive impact following his move from Arsenal in January.

But much will depend on Barcelona's financial situation as the club races to register its new signings before the La Liga season gets under way this weekend.

After beating Everton (opens in new tab) 1-0 on the opening weekend, Chelsea will host Tottenham (opens in new tab) in a crunch London derby on Sunday.