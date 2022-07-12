Chelsea report: Blues want Robert Lewandowski AND his Bayern Munich team-mate

Chelsea are considering a double swoop for Bayern Munich attacking duo Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, according to reports.

Lewandowski is keen to leave the Allianz Arena this summer after eight years on Bayern (opens in new tab)'s books.

Barcelona (opens in new tab) have long been at the front of the queue to sign the Poland international, but their well-documented financial issues are making it difficult for the club to raise the money that is required.

Lewandowski is under contract in Munich until next summer, but the striker wants to seek pastures new before the World Cup in Qatar.

Bayern could yet keep hold of their talisman for another season, but the feeling in Germany is that they would be willing to sell for the right price.

(Image credit: Getty)

Barcelona are yet to show they can meet Bayern's demands, opening the door to the likes of Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Paris Saint-Germain (opens in new tab).

According to the Independent (opens in new tab), those two clubs have emerged as contenders to sign the 33-year-old.

Chelsea have loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter (opens in new tab) and have not ruled out buying a replacement centre-forward.

Bayern are holding out for a fee of £42m, and the Bundesliga champions are insisting on all the money being paid up front.

The report states that Thomas Tuchel would consider adding a No.9 to his squad, which is why he considered a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gnabry has also emerged as a transfer target for the Blues after they missed out on Raphinha, who is on his way to Barcelona.

Like Lewandowski, the former Arsenal (opens in new tab) man is out of contract next summer and does not intend to sign a new deal with Bayern.

The Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab) writes that Chelsea are looking to offload Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan (opens in new tab), and if that deal were to go through it would open up the possibility of Gnabry moving to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City (opens in new tab).