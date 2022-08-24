Chelsea report: Everton will sell Anthony Gordon to Blues - on one condition

Chelsea will be able to sign Anthony Gordon before the end of the summer transfer window if they offer a player to Everton in exchange, according to reports.

The Blues have made the English forward a top target as they seek to add to their squad before the September 1 deadline.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) had two offers turned down by Everton (opens in new tab) last week, but they have now returned with a fresh bid of £60m.

The Athletic (opens in new tab) writes that Gordon has informed his current club that he wishes to depart for Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) have also shown an interest in the winger this summer, but Chelsea are now firm favourites to sign him.

According to talkSPORT (opens in new tab), Everton are willing to sell their academy product but they favour a cash-plus-player deal.

Specifically, the Toffees will ask for Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja to be sent on loan to Goodison Park for the season.

Gallagher was one of the Premier League's standout performers during a temporary spell at Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) last term.

Broja was also loaned out in 2021/22, when he scored six league goals for Southampton (opens in new tab).

Everton are on the lookout for another striker, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently out injured.

Gallagher, meanwhile, would be a replacement for the Besiktas-bound Dele Alli, who has been on the fringes of the Everton team since joining the club in January.

As well as trying to secure a loanee from Chelsea, Everton want to land a permanent replacement for Gordon.

The Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) writes that Watford forward Joao Pedro and Southampton striker Che Adams are two players on Frank Lampard's radar, as the Everton boss seeks more firepower.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the new season, having collected just one point from a possible nine so far.

They will take on Brentford (opens in new tab) in west London this weekend, before ending the month with a trip to in-form Leeds (opens in new tab).