Chelsea to gazump Manchester United in outrageous £115m deal for Nigerian superstar: report

Chelsea are set to blow Manchester United out of the water for another transfer worth over £100 million.

The pair have rarely dealt with each other in the transfer market but have a history of coming to blows when it comes to identifying the same targets. Chelsea infamously signed the likes of Arjen Robben and John Obi Mikel under Manchester United's noses in the noughties, while more recently, they both fought for Frenkie De Jong last summer.

Now, it seems as if United's main competition for one of their priority targets this summer could yet again be the Blues, as owner Todd Boehly looks to splash hundreds of millions more in the transfer market.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is ready to spend even more to get the Blues firing (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato (opens in new tab) are claiming that Chelsea are entering the race for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, who has been in sparkling form this season – but that it could cost £115m.

The source claims, too, that the west Londoners are prepared to double the Nigerian's salary in order to lure him to Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford, as the club embark on their second £100m+ transfer of the Boehly era, following the January capture of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

Chelsea have also tied up a deal in advance for Christian Nkunku (opens in new tab) from RB Leipzig, according to renowned transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab). This could mean that Boehly is preparing for significant departures in attack, given that Osimhen and Nkunku would be added to the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante have all been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, too.

(Image credit: Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Nigerian superstar Osimhen is spearheading a title assault for Napoli this season, scoring 21 times in 26 games in all competitions. I Partenopei are 2-0 up from the first leg of the Champions League last-16 against Eintracht Frankfurt and 15 points clear at the summit of Italian football, winning 18 of their last 20 Serie A fixtures.

Osimhen is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

More Chelsea and Manchester United stories

Graham Potter says he won't quit the Blues, despite poor form.

Chelsea are struggling with statistics showing that they're the worst scorers in the top four divisions of England. Transfer rumours are linking them with moves for former stars Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku. Marc Cucurella could be sold after just one season, while contract rebel Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante are targets for Liverpool. Chelsea have also apparently offered a swap deal to bring Joao Felix to the Bridge permanently.

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.