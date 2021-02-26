Chelsea transfer news: Blues make Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland their top transfer target

Chelsea have made Erling Haaland their top transfer target and are increasingly confident about winning the race for his signature this summer.

Haaland continues to impress for Borussia Dortmund, having scored a scarcely believable 43 goals in 43 games since joining them from RB Salzburg last January.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been monitoring his progress closely over the past year, but Chelsea believe they’re well-placed to land the Norwegian international, according to Eurosport.

The Blues have been in contact with Haaland’s representatives, explaining the scale of their ambition and what they hope to achieve in the coming years, both at home and abroad.

Chelsea spent heavily last summer, with German attackers Timo Werner and Kai Havertz two of their biggest purchases, joining for £47.5million and £71million respectively.

They are planning to be active in the transfer market once more and are prepared to make Haaland their most expensive ever signing.

Werner and Havertz have both endured difficult first seasons in English football, marked by disappointing goal returns and a failure to impose themselves on big matches.

It’s hoped that the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, who took over at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard was sacked last month, will reinvigorate their Chelsea careers.

Tuchel has made an impressive start, winning six of his first eight matches in all competitions and drawing the other two.

The chance to add the powerful and prolific Haaland to an already impressive forward line is a tantalising prospect and Chelsea feel emboldened in their pursuit.

It’s well-known that a €75 million release clause in Haaland’s contract becomes active next summer but Chelsea are keen to take advantage of uncertainty at Dortmund, who currently sit outside the Champions League places, to get their man even sooner than that.