Chelsea transfer news: Blues target West Ham’s Declan Rice as Bayern Munich cool Callum Hudson-Odoi interest

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not depart Chelsea for Bayern Munich in January, while the Blues hope to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, say reports.

Frank Lampard has led his side to a strong start to the season in the Premier League and in Europe, and could be rewarded with new additions in the winter window.

Goal reports that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are looking into the viability of a January swoop for Hammers star Rice.

West Ham don’t want to sell the England international and would demand a large fee if they were to let him go.

However, Chelsea remain hopeful after managing to get difficult deals for Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz over the line in the summer.

The Blues’ priority in January will be to trim their squad though, with the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso and Fikayo Tomori set to leave if suitable offers come in.

But one man who won’t be departing is winger Hudson-Odoi, who is not a January target for Bayern.

The European champions are said to view the 20-year-old as a long-term objective, having made their first approach for him almost two years ago.

Hudson-Odoi has signed a new contract since then and Bayern were again rebuffed in October when they presented an offer of a loan with the option to buy for £70 million.

The Bundesliga side’s potential move for the Englishman could depend on the form of Douglas Costa, who is on loan in Bavaria from Juventus with the option to buy.

