Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke

In-demand Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could soon be out of the reach of a long list of reported suitors.

That is the warning offered by chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke, who insists no bids have been received for last season's Bundesliga top goalscorer and the club will not wait much longer.

It is thought that the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan are weighing up a move for the Gabon international, who had been heavily linked with Tianjin Quanjian before the Chinese Super League transfer window closed.

"We have not had any offers," Watzke told Welt am Sonntag.

"We will wait a few more days, but not long anymore. I personally would prefer if he stays.

"But there are a few clubs on this planet where he can obviously earn more."

Aubameyang – who scored 31 top-flight goals in the 2016-17 campaign – netted in Peter Bosz's debut as the club's coach as Dortmund were beaten 3-2 by fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen on Tuesday.

He played the first half of Saturday's 3-2 win over Urawa Reds.