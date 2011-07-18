Dynamo keen to secure Zhirkov deal

The Moscow outfit have been linked with a move for the Blues wide-man but have thus far remained coy on a potential move.

However, Dyakov admits that any deal may be scuppered as they struggle to financially compete with a number of Russia’s wealthier sides.

“Almost all clubs from the Russian Premier League are interested in the signing of Zhirkov,” Dyakov said.

“By now we haven't contacted neither Chelsea nor the player. It can be suspected how much Anzhi [Makhachkala] or Rubin [Kazan] offered for the player so we know what his price may be around.

“Of course, Yuri would be an ideal choice to the left side of the Dynamo midfield and we would be glad to hear if he said he would like to join us very much.

“But fighting hand to hand for a transfer and overbid someone's offer - Dynamo won't do this. Don't expect us to explode the transfer market.”

Zhirkov, who signed for Chelsea in a reported £18 million deal back in 2009, has made almost 50 appearances in his two years at Stamford Bridge.

By Ben McAleer