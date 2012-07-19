Dzeko dismisses Milan move talk

Sead Susic, an agent claiming to be working on behalf of the former Wolfsburg ace, suggested a deal to take him to Italy had a "70 percent" chance of completion.

Milan are keen to bring in a new striker following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain.

But City denied Susic’s claims on Wednesday and are adamant they have received no offer from the Rossoneri for Dzeko.

And the 26-year-old has also poured cold water on the reports, insisting he is focused on the upcoming season with the Premier League champions.

"After new speculation about my departure from City and the statements of individuals, who are talking like they are my manager, I would like to inform the public that I have not had any negotiations with Milan," Dzeko told his official website.

"My manager is Irfan Redzepagic and neither of us are pushing for my departure from City.

"I'm only focused on Manchester City and I do not care about media speculation, especially when it comes from people who have nothing to do with me."