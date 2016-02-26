Eibar 0 Las Palmas 1: Bigas goal ends away-day drought
Las Palmas ended a long wait for an away La Liga victory as they beat European hopefuls Eibar.
Pedro Bigas' goal gave Las Palmas a first win on the road in La Liga since 2001 as they overcame Eibar 1-0.
Until Friday, the club's last away victory in the top flight came in their relegation season of 2001-02.
That drought came to a welcome end courtesy of defender Bigas' header on the stroke of half-time, which moved Las Palmas level on points with 17th-placed Sporting Gijon.
Eibar, who have now lost five of their last six league games, missed out on the chance to climb to sixth.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.