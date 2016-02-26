Eibar 0 Las Palmas 1: Bigas goal ends away-day drought

Pedro Bigas' goal gave Las Palmas a first win on the road in La Liga since 2001 as they overcame Eibar 1-0.

Until Friday, the club's last away victory in the top flight came in their relegation season of 2001-02.

That drought came to a welcome end courtesy of defender Bigas' header on the stroke of half-time, which moved Las Palmas level on points with 17th-placed Sporting Gijon.

Eibar, who have now lost five of their last six league games, missed out on the chance to climb to sixth.