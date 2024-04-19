England manager Gareth Southgate facing disrupted preparations for Euro 2024 - with key player a guaranteed miss

By Ryan Dabbs
published

England will be without a key player for a warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate, March 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)

England manager Gareth Southgate will have to contend with a disruption to his squad's preparations ahead of Euro 2024, with a key player guaranteed to miss their first warm up match.

On June 3, England face Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James' Park in their first of two warm-up games ahead of Euro 2024, before heading south to take on Iceland at Wembley four days later.

