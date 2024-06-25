Euro 2024: England duo tie Ashley Cole with phenomenal achievement
Former England left-back Ashley Cole is the record holder for most successive major tournament outings, but now shares that accolade
John Stones and Jordan Pickford will equal an England record when they take to the pitch to take on Slovenia in their country’s last group stage game of Euro 2024.
Ashley Cole currently holds the record for most successive appearances at a major tournament for the Three Lions, playing at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups as well as Euro 2004 and Euro 2012 – England of course failing to qualify for the 2008 edition.
In the course of those tournaments, the former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back played in 22 successive games on the big summer stage, a tally that has now been matched by two of Gareth Southgate’s most trusted generals.
Jordan Pickford and John Stones equal Ashley Cole record for England
Against Slovenia, Everton goalkeeper Pickford and Manchester City centre-back Stones will both make their 22nd straight starts for England at major tournaments, with the duo both making their summer bows at the 2018 World Cup.
They have both consistently kept their places ever since, turning out for England at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
Skipper Harry Kane set a new England record for most total appearances at major tournaments earlier this summer, with his outing against Serbia marking his 23rd and thus moving him clear of Cole and Raheem Sterling, with whom he was previously level.
Southgate has made just one change to his starting line-up to face Slovenia with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher replacing Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in central midfield.
England’s place in the last 16 is already assured as even in a worst-case scenario, they will be one of the best four third-placed sides in the group stage - meaning Pickford and/or Stones could yet set a new record in the coming days.
Their final placement in the group is however still on the line. They go into their final game top of the group with four points, two clear of Denmark and Slovenia.
