Euro 2024: England duo tie Ashley Cole with phenomenal achievement

Former England left-back Ashley Cole is the record holder for most successive major tournament outings, but now shares that accolade

Ashley Cole made 107 senior appearances for England between 2001-2014
Ashley Cole made 22 successive major tournament appearances for England from 2004 to 2012

John Stones and Jordan Pickford will equal an England record when they take to the pitch to take on Slovenia in their country’s last group stage game of Euro 2024.

Ashley Cole currently holds the record for most successive appearances at a major tournament for the Three Lions, playing at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups as well as Euro 2004 and Euro 2012 – England of course failing to qualify for the 2008 edition.

