Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Denmark vs England?

Hi Jude – Bellingham's first-half header saw England beat Serbia 1-0 in their Euro 2024 opener

England are back in Euros action on Thursday evening, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Denmark in Frankfurt.

Both nations will be looking to take a big step towards the last 16 as they play their second Group C game, and they'll be hoping for an encounter free from any contentious officiating incidents.

Here's all you need to know about the referee, VAR and more for Denmark vs England at Euro 2024.

VIDEO Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Who is the referee for Denmark vs England at Euro 2024?

Artur Soares Dias will keep things in order between Denmark and England (Image credit: Alamy)

Artur Soares Dias of Portugal is the man in black (or probably not, as tends to be the case in international football these days).

At 44, Soares Dias is relatively young in refereeing terms, but this will be his second Euros. He oversaw England's group win against the Czech Republic three years ago.

He's already been in the middle once at Euro 2024, for the Netherlands' Group D victory over Poland.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Soares Dias' assistants for this encounter will be compatriots Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro. Ukraine's Mykola Balakin is the fourth official.

Who is the VAR for Denmark vs England at Euro 2024?

The Euro 2024 VAR operation is based in Leipzig (Image credit: Alamy)

As is the norm at big international finals these days, VAR is in operation for Denmark vs England, and the man in charge is another Portuguese: Tiago Martins, who was also a VAR official at the 2018 World Cup.

VAR assistance comes from Spanish pair Alejandro Hernandez and Juan Martinez Munuera.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for this summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Euro 2024 fixtures, stadiums, ticket info and more

EURO 2024 KITS A rundown of all the threads on show out in Germany

PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT The contenders to be the standout star of Euro 2024

ALAN SHEARER EXCLUSIVE 'My opening Euro 96 goal was one of the most important I ever scored'

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Ultimate Euros Quiz?