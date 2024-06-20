Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Slovenia vs Serbia?

Slovenia fans cheer on their team during their match vs Denmark

It's a Balkan derby in Group C of Euro 2024 on Thursday afternoon, as Slovenia face neighbours Serbia in Munich.

Slovenia began their Euro 2024 campaign with a solid 1-1 draw against Denmark, while Serbia pushed England hard in a 1-0 defeat.

Both managers will be demanding good performances from their respective teams here, and they'll want the same from the officials.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the man in the middle, the VAR booth and beyond...

Who is the referee for Slovenia vs Serbia at Euro 2024?

Istvan Kovacs (Image credit: Alamy)

Romania's Istvan Kovacs will take charge of Slovenia vs Serbia, in what will be his first game of Euro 2024. The 39-year-old has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2018 and previously officiated at Euro 2020.

Fourth official for the 2023 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter – and for eight matches at the 2022 World Cup – he oversaw the biggest game of his career just last month: Atalanta's Europa League final victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

Kovacs will be assisted by compatriots Vasile Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene, while Espen Eskas of Norway is the fourth official.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who is the VAR for Slovenia vs Serbia at Euro 2024?

Pol van Boekel (Image credit: Alamy)

Pol van Boekel of the Netherlands is in charge of VAR operations for this clash. The 48-year-old has been a FIFA referee for 16 years.

His assistants at the VAR hub in Leipzig will be fellow Dutchman Rob Dieperink and Germany's Marco Fritz.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for this summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Euro 2024 fixtures, stadiums, ticket info and more

EURO 2024 SQUADS Who's who for every nation at the finals?

ALAN SHEARER EXCLUSIVE 'My opening Euro 96 goal was one of the most important I ever scored'

QUIZ! Can you name the European Championship's top scorers since 2000?