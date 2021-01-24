Everton v Sheffield Wednesday live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 24 January, 8pm GMT

Everton will be looking to avoid an upset when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Goodison Park in the FA Cup fourth round.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made hard work of their third-round meeting with Rotherham, requiring extra time to see off the Championship strugglers. They will again be faced by opponents who will look to sit deep and make life difficult for the Toffees, but Ancelotti will want to see more from his attackers against an obdurate defence. Without a trophy since 1995, Everton fans will be keen to see the club take the FA Cup seriously this year.

Tony Pulis’ departure from Hillsborough towards the end of December could prove to be the turning point in Sheffield Wednesday’s season. Since then the Owls have collected six points from six in the Championship and booked a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup by beating Exeter 2-0. Neil Thompson remains in caretaker charge for now, but masterminding a shock victory over Everton at Goodison Park could earn him a contract until the end of the season at least.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: Alex Pantling) Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Everton: 1/3

Sheff Wed: 15/2

Midfield trio Allan, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph will be missing for Everton, while Ancelotti is unlikely to risk Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start. Anthony Gordon, Cenk Tosun, Robin Olsen, Andre Gomes, Bernard and Niels Nkounkou will all hope to feature, with Ancelotti likely to rest some of his first-team regulars.

Wednesday will have to make do without Joost van Aken, Aden Flint and Dominic Iorfa, but Jack Marriott could return to the side for the first time since returning to the club after a loan spell at Derby. Massimo Luongo, Julian Borner and Josh Windass are all in line to return to the matchday squad, while Chelsea have agreed to let Izzy Brown participate after the loanee sat out in the third round.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

888 Sport offer: Terms and conditions apply: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+

Use a VPN to watch a Everton v Sheffield Wednesday live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

OTHER GUIDES

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

Barcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com