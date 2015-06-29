Garcia departs Espanyol ahead of expected Qatar move

Espanyol have allowed captain Sergio Garcia to leave the club, with the forward set to move to Qatari side Al Rayyan.

The 32-year-old has spent the past five seasons with the Liga club and scored 14 goals in 35 league appearances last term.

However, Garcia is now set for a fresh challenge, with the club releasing a statement on their official website confirming his departure.

The statement also announced that newly promoted Al Rayyan are his expected destination.

Garcia started his career at Barcelona, while he has also represented Real Zaragoza and Real Betis.