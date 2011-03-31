Garcia extends Lille contract
By app
PARIS - Lille coach Rudi Garcia has extended his contract by two years to 2014, the French league leaders said on Thursday.
"It shows the club's ambitions," the northern club said on their website.
Garcia, who played for Lille as a midfielder from 1982-88, took over the first team in 2008.
The club have already extended the contracts of several key players such as Belgian prodigy Eden Hazard, keeper Mickael Landreau and midfielder Rio Mavuba.
