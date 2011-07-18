Gudjohnsen set to seal AEK Athens switch

The 32-year-old was greeted by more than 1000 AEK fans at the city's Eleftherios Venizelos airport.

An AEK press spokesman told Reuters that Gudjohnsen would undergo his medical on Tuesday before signing a two-year contract and be officially presented to the local media.

The Icelandic international had been set to join English Championship club West Ham United but has instead opted to move to Greece to continue his career with the current Greek Cup holders after negotiations were completed on Sunday.

Gudjohnsen, who was a Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2009, spent last season at Stoke City and Fulham.