Guidetti goals give him place in Sweden squad

"I think he's clearly done enough to deserve this chance with the success he's had at Feyenoord," coach Erik Hamren told a news conference on Tuesday.

Hamren travelled to the Netherlands at the weekend and saw Guidetti score from the spot before being sent off for a second yellow card against Waalwijk.

Guidetti, who is on loan from Manchester City, has scored 18 goals in 17 games for the Rotterdam club.