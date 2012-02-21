Guidetti goals give him place in Sweden squad
By app
Feyenoord forward John Guidetti's goal-scoring form has been rewarded with selection in the Sweden squad to face Croatia on February 29.
"I think he's clearly done enough to deserve this chance with the success he's had at Feyenoord," coach Erik Hamren told a news conference on Tuesday.
Hamren travelled to the Netherlands at the weekend and saw Guidetti score from the spot before being sent off for a second yellow card against Waalwijk.
Guidetti, who is on loan from Manchester City, has scored 18 goals in 17 games for the Rotterdam club.
