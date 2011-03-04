Hazard extends Lille deal
PARIS - Lille's Belgium winger Eden Hazard has extended his deal with the French league leaders by a year until 2015, the club said in a statement on Friday.
The 20-year-old, whose speed and tight control have made him one of the standout performers in French football, is being tracked by the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, according to media reports.
"Lille are happy to announce the extension of Eden Hazard's contract by a year," the club statement said.
