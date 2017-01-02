Henrik Larsson's son signs for NEC

NEC have announced the signing of striker Jordan Larsson, the son of former Sweden and Barcelona star Henrik, from Helsingborgs.

The 19-year-old has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Eredivisie side.

Larsson junior made his debut for Helsingborgs as a 17-year-old but his time at the club came to something of an ignominious end after he was confronted by masked fans on the pitch following the team's relegation from the Allsvenskan in November.

His father stepped down as manager of the Swedish side following that result.

"I want to say thank you for my time at Helsingborgs," Jordan told the club's website following the announcement of his switch to Holland.

"I came here as a 17-year-old and learned a lot. I thank all my coaches and team-mates, who made me a better player and person."

NEC technical manager Edwin de Kruijff told the club's official website: "With Jordan, we're getting a striker who can play in different positions in attack.

"He has excellent technique and mentality and, even though he is only 19, he already has sufficient experience.

"With us, he'll get the chance to develop himself and the coaching and scouting staff and myself are convinced that he will do so under coach Peter Hyballa."