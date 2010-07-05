Hernandez father open to loan move

Hernandez, 22, was a relatively unknown prospect when he signed for Sir Alex Ferguson's side in April, but showed his potential with two goals against France and Argentina at the World Cup.

GEAR:Get your Man United shirt

As a result, reports have claimed that the Red Devils' forward could now be involved in the first-team setup at Old Trafford.

But with a starting place at United far from guaranteed, La Liga side Valencia are rumoured to be in the hunt for his signature and his father, also named Javier, believes the idea of a loan move to Spain may be the right move for his son.

Speaking to Televisa, Hernandez Sr. said: "This could be a positive solution for the adaptation of Javier into European football.

NEWS:Hernandez keen to remain at Man United

"Contacts exist but Manchester [United] have still not decided anything about the subject.

"Javier's first season in England will not be easy. Perhaps the loan option is not madness."

By Saad Noor

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook