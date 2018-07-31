Higuain to AC Milan not yet agreed – Marotta
Juventus officials have been holding talks with AC Milan over the future of Gonzalo Higuain, but are yet to come to an agreement.
Juventus have not yet finalised a deal with AC Milan for striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to club general manager Giuseppe Marotta.
The 30-year-old has been tipped to join the Rossoneri on an initial loan deal for an €18million fee, with the option of making the move permanent for €36m.
Juve and Milan officials are believed to have met on Tuesday to thrash out the finer details of the agreement, as well as discuss the prospect of a swap deal involving Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara.
However, Marotta claims there has not yet been a satisfactory conclusion to the discussions.
When asked if everything was agreed over Higuain's future, he told reporters in Milan: "Not so much."
Higuain fired Juve to back-to-back domestic doubles after joining from Napoli in 2016 for €90m.
However, the €112m arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have prompted him to seek a new challenge elsewhere.
