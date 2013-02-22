Inter defender Ranocchia to miss Milan derby
By app
Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia will miss the derby with AC Milan on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury during Thursday's 3-0 Europa League win over CFR Cluj.
The 25-year-old suffered ligament damage to his right knee, ANSA news service reported.
Inter are fifth in Serie A on 43 points, only a point and two places behind a resurgent Milan.
