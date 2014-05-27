Inter make move for Guangzhou's Elkeson

The Brazilian, 24, has been linked with a departure after starting the Chinese Super League season with 12 goals.

That follows a 2013 campaign during which the former Vitoria and Botafogo forward finished as the league's top goalscorer with 24

Gustavo Antonio, one of Elkeson's representatives, said Inter were interested, but were yet to make an offer.

"There was an approach from Inter," Antonio told CalcioNews24.

"But there was no official offer.

"We are looking forward to more possible talks with Inter though."