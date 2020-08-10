Jadon Sancho jets off with Borussia Dortmund despite Manchester United interest
By PA Staff
Jadon Sancho has been included in Borussia Dortmund’s squad for their pre-season training camp in Switzerland despite continued interest from Manchester United.
The England international was alongside his team-mates on Monday as they set off for Bad Ragaz as part of preparations for the upcoming Bundesliga campaign
United are hoping to make 20-year-old Sancho their marquee signing this summer, but the two clubs have so far been unable to agree on their valuation of the player and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained tight-lipped on the subject after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over LASK in the Europa League.
He said: “I’ve got no news, no update. We’ll update you if something happens.”
Sancho joined Dortmund in August 2017 from United’s rivals Manchester City and has established himself as a key player in Germany.
The winger’s form earned him a maiden senior England call-up a year later and he has been a regular under Gareth Southgate ever since.
Joining Sancho on Dortmund’s pre-season training camp to Switzerland is 17-year-old Jude Bellingham, who signed for the club last month.
The England youth international agreed a move to Signal Iduna Park after a successful debut campaign with Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship.
