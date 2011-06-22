Jeffren not keen on Udinese move

The 23-year-old’s name has been mooted as a possible makeweight in the protracted transfer of Chilean wide-man Alexis Sanchez to the European champions.

However, while denying his future will be with Barcelona, he was keen to stress he is not looking for a move to Italy.

"It's clear that I do not like the idea of leaving Barcelona for Udinese," Jeffren told RAC1.

"I have spent the past seven years at Barcelona and it was my dream to succeed here. I don't think I will make it here, though, and it looks like I have to start looking elsewhere."

Jeffren, who is currently on international duty with the Spanish Under-21s in Denmark, has been with the club since 2004 after signing from Tenerife, making more than 20 league appearances.

